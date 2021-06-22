Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Shares of CSSE traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 179,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,747. The firm has a market cap of $559.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.09. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $44.48.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $159,844.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

