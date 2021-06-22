ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.75. ChromaDex shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 384 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $592.38 million, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $38,587,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 847.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 812,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 366,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at about $1,943,000. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

