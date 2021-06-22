Chrono.tech (TIME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.08 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and $396,744.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $17.01 or 0.00054334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.00624622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00077206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,252.61 or 0.07196673 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

