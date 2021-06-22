CIBC Boosts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$28.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AltaGas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33. AltaGas has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $21.13.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

