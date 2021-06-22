CIBC Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Price Target to C$74.50

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC to C$74.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.90.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,529. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of C$52.90 and a 52 week high of C$69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

