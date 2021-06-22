CIBC Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$50.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.69.

ATD.B stock opened at C$43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.16. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$47.49. The company has a market cap of C$46.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

