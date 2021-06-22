CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $31.97

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.97, but opened at $30.45. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 334 shares traded.

CIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $615.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.64.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.