CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $31.97

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.97, but opened at $30.45. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 334 shares traded.
CIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $615.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.64.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
