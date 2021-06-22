Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $70.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

