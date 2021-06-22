Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a sell rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.32.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

