Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,783 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $21,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dover by 10.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of DOV opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

