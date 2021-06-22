Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,837 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of F5 Networks worth $20,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,326.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $249,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,614. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

FFIV stock opened at $185.48 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

