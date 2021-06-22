Citigroup Inc. Has $22.44 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of V.F. worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in V.F. by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 911,855 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

