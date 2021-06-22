Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $20,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,835,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after buying an additional 229,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after buying an additional 187,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

INFY opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

