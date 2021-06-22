Citigroup Inc. Purchases 21,354 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of The Cooper Companies worth $19,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.38.

Shares of COO opened at $389.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.