Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,327 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 32,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $22,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.13.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

