CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 4.7%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 9,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,491,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Several research analysts have commented on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $542.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 5.10.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,003 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CleanSpark by 22,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

