ClearBridge Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 124,394 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 124,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. Brookfield Infrastructure comprises 0.4% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

BIPC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,845. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $77.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

