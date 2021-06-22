ClearBridge Investments Ltd Purchases 565,548 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,548 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital comprises 4.9% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned about 1.26% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $115,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 67,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.23.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

