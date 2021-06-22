Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report $31.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.29 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $125.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $126.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $128.90 million, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $130.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

CLPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Clipper Realty by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Clipper Realty by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLPR remained flat at $$7.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 317,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

