CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.01 on Tuesday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in CME Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CME Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

