CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $15.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.45.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90. CNX Resources has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.