Cobak Token Hits Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $17,473.00 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00004572 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 56.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00113144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00152968 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,766.75 or 1.01049873 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

Cobak Token Coin Trading

