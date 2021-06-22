Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.93

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.93 and last traded at $62.93, with a volume of 9228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.
Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CCEP)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
