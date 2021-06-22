Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Acquires $32,337.47 in Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $32,337.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,402 shares in the company, valued at $343,341.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $196.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

