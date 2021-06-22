Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Cognyte Software stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 121,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,700. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.67.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.75 million. Research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

