Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives $215.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of COHR stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.10. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,184. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.80.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
