Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives $215.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of COHR stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.10. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,184. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.80.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coherent will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

