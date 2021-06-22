Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,290 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 3.9% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 279,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,688,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.