Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.10 and a quick ratio of 15.10. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerzbank will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

