Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 18,848 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 132.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after buying an additional 2,247,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HNI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 67,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $18,693,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other HNI news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,423.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,024. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.11.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HNI. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

