Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $37,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,715 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $3,117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 152,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.