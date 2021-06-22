Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.25 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $147,171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,883,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,077,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 665,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

