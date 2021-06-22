Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $948,000 Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.61. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

