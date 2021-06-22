Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $67,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $733.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

