Compound Hits 24 Hour Volume of $128.57 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $128.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $212.64 or 0.00676822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,941 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

