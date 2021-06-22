Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $25.98, but opened at $25.20. Conn’s shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,704. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market cap of $740.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 397,771 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $8,836,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

