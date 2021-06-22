Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $76.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 177,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.10. 3,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.