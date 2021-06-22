Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Down to $19.42

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $19.00. Constellium shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 1,944 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Constellium alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 2.63.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 8,627.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 379,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.