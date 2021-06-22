Contentos (COS) Trading 32.8% Lower Over Last Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $34.70 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00021253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00651555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00079026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039353 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,025,717,915 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.