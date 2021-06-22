ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski Sells 76,748 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 76,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $855,740.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,748 shares in the company, valued at $855,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,333,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.