ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Sells $27,785.80 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at $324,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60.

Shares of WISH traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 321,583,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,732,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

