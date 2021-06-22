Contrasting Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Boomer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $82.36 million 9.82 -$98.74 million ($1.94) -8.32 Boomer $11.47 million 1.18 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Boomer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lindblad Expeditions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lindblad Expeditions and Boomer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 2 0 0 2.00 Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than Boomer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Boomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions N/A -284.03% -17.95% Boomer N/A N/A N/A

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours. It offers its services through expeditions.com and nathab.com websites. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

