Contrasting Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and Liquidia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $139.67 million 33.67 $13.79 million $0.27 350.67 Liquidia $740,000.00 177.69 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.44

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Liquidia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inari Medical and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Inari Medical presently has a consensus price target of $129.40, suggesting a potential upside of 36.67%. Liquidia has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.63%. Given Liquidia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 10.08% 8.69% 7.80% Liquidia N/A -146.07% -85.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Liquidia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

