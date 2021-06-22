Contrasting Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) and Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) and Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Adagene’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $2.21 billion 0.02 -$944.60 million $6.52 0.08 Adagene $700,000.00 863.52 -$42.40 million ($2.65) -5.24

Adagene has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt. Adagene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mallinckrodt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Adagene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -49.31% 39.11% 4.09% Adagene N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Adagene shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mallinckrodt and Adagene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A Adagene 0 0 3 0 3.00

Adagene has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.38%. Given Adagene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adagene is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products. It offers Acthar Gel, an injectable drug for rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, polymyositis, and others; INOmax, a vasodilator to enhance oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Ofirmev, an acetaminophen injection; Therakos photopheresis, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Amitiza for constipation. The company is also developing Terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; StrataGraft, which is in Phase III and II clinical development for the treatment of burns; MNK-6105 and MNK-6106, an ammonia scavenger for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, a neuropsychiatric syndrome associated with hyperammonemia; and SLN500, a ribonucleic acid technology therapy. In addition, it offers specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. Mallinckrodt plc has collaboration with Silence Therapeutics plc for the development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid interference drug targets. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. On October 12, 2020, Mallinckrodt plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

