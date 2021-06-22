Contrasting RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) & 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RYB Education and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RYB Education -33.98% -52.78% -11.55% 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

9.1% of RYB Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RYB Education and 17 Education & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RYB Education $109.71 million 0.97 -$37.28 million ($1.22) -3.16 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 3.51 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.21

RYB Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group. RYB Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RYB Education and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RYB Education 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 14.33%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than RYB Education.

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group beats RYB Education on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. It also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 98 directly operated and 246 franchise kindergartens; and 5 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. RYB Education, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

