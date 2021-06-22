Contrasting Snowflake (SNOW) and The Competition

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is one of 320 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Snowflake to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snowflake and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $592.05 million -$539.10 million -65.34 Snowflake Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 53.07

Snowflake’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Snowflake. Snowflake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Snowflake shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Snowflake shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake N/A N/A N/A Snowflake Competitors -39.94% -60.41% -3.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Snowflake and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 2 14 12 0 2.36 Snowflake Competitors 2161 11359 21227 607 2.57

Snowflake currently has a consensus price target of $278.59, indicating a potential upside of 12.20%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Snowflake’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Snowflake is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Snowflake competitors beat Snowflake on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc. provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

