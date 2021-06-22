CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246,336 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

