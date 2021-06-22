CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246,336 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $90.70.
About CoreLogic
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
