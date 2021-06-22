CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,346 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.75% of CoreSite Realty worth $38,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,427,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,086,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after acquiring an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 27.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,606,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

COR opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.04.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

