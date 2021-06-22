Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,205 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,714,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51.

