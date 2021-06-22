Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 123,142 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 123,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,850,000 after buying an additional 2,507,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 574,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,568,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 827,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The business had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

