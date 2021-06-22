Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,442 HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,623,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in HollyFrontier by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HFC opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

